BANGOR -- A Glenburn woman accused of stealing from a Bangor business has been indicted by the Penobscot County Grand Jury.
Melissa Moran is the former office manager at WVII-WFVX. She is accused of taking more than $250,000.
General Manager Mike Palmer issued a statement, saying, "Our business is the victim of a serious theft. A former long-term and trusted employee is under investigation. We are happy charges are being brought."
Moran had worked at the TV station since 2011.
She was indicted for theft by unauthorized taking.