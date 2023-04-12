City of Bangor logo

BANGOR -- A non-profit is launching a fundraising campaign in an effort to keep Bangor's Dakin Pool open for the summer season.

The 'Friends of Dakin Pool' campaign aims to raise $160,000 in total.

Sen. Joe Baldacci, who serves on the organization's board of directors, says that money would be spent on capital improvements and operation costs.

It will also be used to train and hire enough lifeguards to fully staff the pool.

Last year the city considered closing the pool for the summer season altogether due to lifeguard staffing shortages -- an issue the organization hopes to avoid going forward.

"It's a resource that's taught thousands of kids how to swim. It's been a resource for the community... We want to avoid it being closed. It's a recreational opportunity that should be available to the whole east side neighborhood."

Sen. Baldacci encouraged residents and businesses to donate what they can to keep the community pool open.

To donate or learn more about the campaign, visit the 'Friends of Dakin Pool' Facebook page.

Anchor

Peter Dubois joined the ABC 7 and FOX 22 team in September 2021. He comes to Bangor after working as a morning anchor and reporter at WJFW-TV in Rhinelander, Wisconsin. Originally from the Seacoast New Hampshire area, Peter is thrilled to be back home in New England! Peter studied journalism at Keene State College, where he enjoyed serving as general manager of the school’s radio station, WKNH. During his free time, he enjoys skiing, creating music, cooking and spending time with his dog, Simba. He’s also a huge fan of Boston sports. You can reach Peter by email at pdubois@wvii.com if you have a story you’d like to share.

