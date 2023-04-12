BANGOR -- A non-profit is launching a fundraising campaign in an effort to keep Bangor's Dakin Pool open for the summer season.
The 'Friends of Dakin Pool' campaign aims to raise $160,000 in total.
Sen. Joe Baldacci, who serves on the organization's board of directors, says that money would be spent on capital improvements and operation costs.
It will also be used to train and hire enough lifeguards to fully staff the pool.
Last year the city considered closing the pool for the summer season altogether due to lifeguard staffing shortages -- an issue the organization hopes to avoid going forward.
"It's a resource that's taught thousands of kids how to swim. It's been a resource for the community... We want to avoid it being closed. It's a recreational opportunity that should be available to the whole east side neighborhood."
Sen. Baldacci encouraged residents and businesses to donate what they can to keep the community pool open.
To donate or learn more about the campaign, visit the 'Friends of Dakin Pool' Facebook page.