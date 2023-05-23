BANGOR -- The Friends of Katahdin Woods and Waters announced a 35 mil. campaign to support a major initiative.
The non-profit which supports the national monument plans to fund a new visitor contact center and priority park projects, including road improvements.
The organization has already raised $22.8 mil. to fund the campaign but they need help reaching the goal of $35 mil.
Executive director for Friends of Katahdin Woods and Waters, Brian Hinrichs said the project will allow visitors to explore the history of the land.
"The Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument is this gem within the state and within the national park system. As a whole this campaign will make it so much easier for visitors to get that first touch point with the monument with spectacular views of Katahdin,” said Hinrichs.
Construction is already underway.
The visitor contact center is expected to open to the public the summer of 2024. Anyone interested in becoming a donor or learning more can visit here.