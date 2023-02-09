Friday and Saturday Community Calendar

Weekend Community Calendar

Friday, February 10th

Bangor Blood Donation Center

900 B Hammond St, Bangor

10 am - 3 pm

Geared especially towards attaining a growing diverse donor base, because there is an urgent need for blood for patients with sickle cell disease.

Belfast Food Drive

Belfast Free Library

9:30 am - 6 pm

To benefit No Greater Love Food Pantry in Belfast. Drop off at the circulation desk and in return, choose a Valentine made by library staff.

Read and Ramble at Fields Pond

Fields Pond Audubon Center, Holden

11 am

Entirely outdoors and interactive story-time, geared for kids ages 2-5 and their grown-ups. After the story, participants will be set off with a related self-guided activity to enjoy on the trails. $5 each for members, $7 for nonmembers.

Downtown Charcuterie Grand Opening

50 Hammond St, Bangor

11 am - 6 pm

Downtown Charcuterie is expanding to a storefront and celebrating the move. You’re invited to check out the shop and score some deals. There will also be a raffle.

Trapped The Musical

Penobscot Theatre Company

7 pm

A hilarious and heartfelt musical about a small lobstering community with major change on the horizon which could spell trouble for the residents and culture alike. Tickets are $35, $19 for students.

Maine Pond Hockey Classic

Snow Pond Center for the Arts, Sidney

5 pm - 11 pm

Friday, Saturday and Sunday pond hockey tournament. There will be a beer garden, Dunkin’ pavilion, and skate rentals, alongside the matches. Serves as a non-profit fundraiser for local youth hockey programs.

Saturday, February 11th

Sports Collectibles and Memorabilia Show

Bangor Elks Club, 108 Odlin Rd

9 am - 3 pm

Free admission to check out collections from over 85 different dealers.

Browntail Moth Control Workshop

Woodlawn Park, Ellsworth

10 am - 11 am

Information about browntail moths and related species, how to identify them and safely remove them. Meet near the carriage barn.

Valentines Tea Party and Cookie decorating

Messology Maine, in the Bangor Mall

10 am - 1 pm

$20 per family to decorate four cookies with frosting and sprinkles. Additional cookies available at additional cost. Toys and sensory areas open for play also. Drinks and snacks included!

Winter Fun Day

Fields Pond Audubon Center, Holden

10 am - 2 pm

Both indoor and outdoor activities for the whole family. Free for all! Maine Discovery Museum staff will be inside with activities, and snowshoes will be available. Prizes will be given out as well.

Valentine’s Day Scavenger Hunt

Downtown Bangor

10 am

The first 100 people to complete the scavenger hunt will get a coupon for a free whoopie pie at Bangin’ Whoopie. The first clue will be posted online.

Valentine’s 80’s Dance Party

Blue Sky Lounge, Bangor

4 pm - 12 am

Dinner served between 4 pm - 9 pm in the dining room. Bar opens at 6 pm. DJ Bill Lyons starts at 8 pm for the 80’s dance party. 21+ and $5 cover.

Benefit Supper for Ben Astbury

Brooksville Community Center, 1 Black Bear Rd, Brooksville

5 pm - 6:30 pm

Benefit dinner to help Ben Astbury with medical costs.

They are seeking casseroles, desserts and items for a silent auction. Please call (207) 326-9066 to help.

To Whitney, With Love

Gracie Theatre, Bangor

5 pm

American Idol finalist, LaKisha Jones, celebrates all the great ladies of soul in one evening. From Diana Ross, Donna Summer, Tina Turner, Aretha Franklin, and Whitney Houston. Tickets start at $31.

All Things Snowy: NEOC Adventure

New England Outdoor Center, Millinocket

9 am - 2 pm

Cross country ski, snowshoe, ride fat bikes, eat vegetarian foods, enjoy snowy yoga. Rentals available. Lunch included. Views of Katahdin are outstanding. $60, register in advance.