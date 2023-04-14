Former Maine State Senator Bill Diamond has long called for greater transparency, accountability, and improved methods for the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Child and Family Services. He says a report just released that examines the Office's potential failings in the case of murdered 3-year-old Maddox Williams doesn't go far enough.
The 37-page report dug into the actions taken by DHHS in its lengthy involvement with Maddox Williams' mother, Jessica Williams, up until the boy died in June of 2021. In October of 2022, Williams was convicted of killing Maddox. Diamond says he sat in on a lengthy hearing regarding the report Friday, and there were too many red flags missed by DHHS.
"She didn't see her son Maddox for two full years. And the department knew that. They knew that she had lost her children. They knew that she was in domestic violence. All of those things. She knew as we heard at the trial that she told little Maddox she never wanted to see his face. And so all of that should have suggested that that little boy should never have gone back. He'd be alive today if he'd stayed with his grandmother," Diamond said.
Diamond says while he does not feel the report exonerates DHHS of wrongdoing in the case, he argues its focus was skewed and did not take the right direction.
"They seem to focus a lot on explaining, not making excuses, but explaining why the department didn't do some things they might have as opposed to saying look we got some serious issues here and we can point them out to you. And they need to change. You the department need to change the way you operate with these children. So I think the report spent too much time making excuses for the department as opposed to laying out the real problems," Diamond said.
The report is called "OCFS Case File Review: Safety Decisions and Actions Taken in the Case of Maddox Williams." It says that "Overall, OPEGA concluded that OCFS safety decisions regarding Maddox Williams were not unsound...Through our interviews and review of records, agency policy and practice, and legal authority, we did nevertheless identify certain legal, practice, resource, and public policy issues that can be pursued to improve child protection."
DHHS responded to the report in writing saying in part, "Any fatality involving a child is a tragedy. OCFS recognizes the significant work of our staff and our partners...to review this case (and others) to look holistically at the child welfare system and identify areas for improvement...While we work to prevent tragedies through our focus on early intervention and prevention and seek to reduce the need for state agency intervention in the lives of children and families, we will also continue our work to improve OCFS' policies and practices based on review and analysis of critical incidents."
It is one of several reports due out regarding the multiple child deaths in 2021.