Millinocket used to employ thousands at its paper mill. That mill closed in 2008 and since then the town has been working to reinvent itself. We recently visited the town to see the makeover that's taken place within the Millinocket community.

"A lot of people would come to downtown Millinocket and see empty store fronts and empty buildings and we saw opportunity," said Jessica Masse, co-owner of Designlab.

Designlab located on Penoboscot Avenue in Millinocket is just one of many new business giving this former mill town a new identity.

"Designlab is a design and marketing company, and we are part of the digital economy so we can live here and work anywhere," explained Masse. "We're doing work up at the Loring Commerce Centre. We're doing work down at tech place in Brunswick on the Maine Space Center Complex. Ninety percent of our business comes from outside of the area so we import dollars here."

Town officials say new businesses are bringing new customers and breathing new life into the town of Millinocket.

"The town right now is seeing a complete revitalization," said Amber Wheaton, Millinocket's community initiatives director. "Everyone is starting to wrap their heads around this becoming a tourist attraction year round. These new businesses moving is just really giving us the facelift we need."

"We have groups in this community working on everything from a new dog park to activities for children, to mountain biking trails," added Masse.

Five Lakes Lodge, a bed and breakfast in Millinocket, is another business giving this small community an economic boost. Megan Lyles's family purchased the property last August.

"It's a camp cozy feeling I get whenever I come here," said Lyle. "I'm bringing my husband for the first time. And I'm showing him around, and I'm like, 'This is new and this is new. And I've never seen that,' So we're excited to see all the different changes."

Some people may resist change but not the folks in Millinocket. Change is a welcome relief to all those who've weathered the shut downs and job losses over the years.

"It's devastating when a mill closes," stated Masse. "But it's also an opportunity to rebuild with a new vision and be more resilient by looking for those base hits rather than a home run."