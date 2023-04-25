A former Merchant Marine from Clifton is proving it's never to late to try something new. Following the advice from one of his daughters, Mike Billings, decided to finally tap into his artistic side.

At his home workshop in Clifton, Mike Billings, owner of Twisted Fate Forge, pounds away his doubts in order to make way for something beautiful to unfold.

"My daughter looked at me one day and said, 'Dad you just need to own up to it that you're an artist,' which is hard for me because I move metal. That's the way I look at it," explained Billings.

Since December of 2022, Billings has been making copper jewelry and wind chimes out of scrap metal.

"I love scrap yards and junk and I see things in items and I know I can do something with it," he said.

The day we arrived he was twisting metal into a crescent moon pendant.

"It just feels good to be able to recycle something and put beauty back into it, to put life back into it," Billings explained.

In previous years, Billings served on an oil rig as a Merchant Marine and later a shift supervisor at a power plant. Now this stay at home dad is finding a deeper connection with his two daughters and himself with each piece he creates.

"I've made a number of bracelets. Many pieces I make are personal to people. I've been asked to make engagement rings, a guitar, dog tags," he said.

Billings sells his creations on Etsy under the name Twisted Fate Forge and he hopes to participate in craft shows this spring and summer.

"I didn't envision doing this whatsoever," Billings admitted. "It's very new. I will always be learning and honing what I do and trying to make new things."