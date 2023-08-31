STATEWIDE(AP) -- Maine forestry officials are planning a wide expansion of quarantine zones to try to prevent the spread of three invasive forest pests that pose threats to the state’s timber industry.
The pests are the Emerald Ash Borer, the Hemlock Woolly Adelgid, and the European Larch Canker.
Forest managers in many states have tried to slow the spread of the borer and adelgid, while larch canker has primarily been a concern in Maine and Canada.
The quarantine areas place restrictions on the movement of items such as firewood, logs, branches, and plants.
The forestry department is holding public hearings about the plan to expand the quarantine zones on Sept. 6.