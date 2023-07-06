NORTH ANSON -- One man died in a boating incident on the Kennebec River in North Anson Wednesday night.
According to the Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, 72-year-old Mark Henry of Fort Pierce, Fl was driving an airboat with 63-year-old Matthew Sleeper of North Anson, when Henry adjusted the trim tabs, causing the boat to nose dive into the water. The boat took on too much water and sank.
Sleeper told authorities he and Henry began to swim to shore, but when Sleeper reached shore, he looked back and didn't see Henry.
Henry's body was retrieved by the North Anson Fire Department, and taken to a local funeral home.
This crash remains under investigation by the Maine Warden Service.