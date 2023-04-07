BANGOR -- The president of a local firefighting union is shining a light on the difficulties many firefighters face when they need to receive worker's compensation benefits.
Under Maine state law, it is presumed that firefighters who develop certain cancers did so as a result of their line of work, therefore qualifying them for benefits.
However, employers have the option to challenge claims, and almost always do, which ultimately draws out the process for sick applicants.
A recent report by Bangor Daily News shows 33 out of the 34 Maine firefighters who submitted cancer claims over the past decade were challenged by their employers.
Bangor Professional Firefighters Local 772 President Jared Willey said firefighters know about the risks associated with the job, and do everything they can to limit their exposure.
He says many departments need to change the way they address the physical and mental health of firefighters.
"Some of the departments in the state are archaic in their ways. Mostly because of funding, and I can understand that. But some things need to be changed. These are human beings and their health and with a diminishing work populous that's willing to fight fires and provide ems, some change has got to happen," Willey said.
Willey said these changes need to happen in order to attract more people into the profession.