HOME FIRE

BANGOR -- The president of a local firefighting union is shining a light on the difficulties many firefighters face when they need to receive worker's compensation benefits.

Under Maine state law, it is presumed that firefighters who develop certain cancers did so as a result of their line of work, therefore qualifying them for benefits.

However, employers have the option to challenge claims, and almost always do, which ultimately draws out the process for sick applicants.

A recent report by Bangor Daily News shows 33 out of the 34 Maine firefighters who submitted cancer claims over the past decade were challenged by their employers.

Bangor Professional Firefighters Local 772 President Jared Willey said firefighters know about the risks associated with the job, and do everything they can to limit their exposure.

He says many departments need to change the way they address the physical and mental health of firefighters.

"Some of the departments in the state are archaic in their ways. Mostly because of funding, and I can understand that. But some things need to be changed. These are human beings and their health and with a diminishing work populous that's willing to fight fires and provide ems, some change has got to happen," Willey said.

Willey said these changes need to happen in order to attract more people into the profession.

Anchor

Peter Dubois joined the ABC 7 and FOX 22 team in September 2021. He comes to Bangor after working as a morning anchor and reporter at WJFW-TV in Rhinelander, Wisconsin. Originally from the Seacoast New Hampshire area, Peter is thrilled to be back home in New England! Peter studied journalism at Keene State College, where he enjoyed serving as general manager of the school’s radio station, WKNH. During his free time, he enjoys skiing, creating music, cooking and spending time with his dog, Simba. He’s also a huge fan of Boston sports. You can reach Peter by email at pdubois@wvii.com if you have a story you’d like to share.

Recommended for you