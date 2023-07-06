BANGOR -- An elderly Bangor man was killed in a car crash on Stillwater Avenue Wednesday morning.
Bangor Police say it happened around 9:00 a.m.
Police responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Stillwater Avenue and Howard Street.
86-year-old Franklin Walsh of Bangor was the only occupant of his vehicle. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment but later succumbed to his injuries.
The driver and sole occupant of the other vehicle was not injured.
The crash is under investigation by Bangor detectives. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has any information is asked to contact Detective Tom Valente at 947-7384, extension 5748.