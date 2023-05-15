Police are investigating a fatal crash in Newburgh.
According to the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office, around 5:30 Monday evening, multiple agencies responded to a crash in the area of 2886 Western Avenue in Newburgh.
The Sheriff's office confirmed a 2022 Mitsubishi was traveling southbound before it left the roadway, struck several trees, then rolled over.
Deputies and investigators were assisted by an Old Town police reconstruction officer and the Newburgh Fire Department.
An early investigation indicates speed was one of the contributing factors. No names or further details will be released at this time.