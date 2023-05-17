HAMPDEN -- A forest fire broke out and then doubled in size in minutes thanks to strong winds Wednesday, requiring air support to control.
It happened off Route 202 in Hampden.
Hampden Fire Lt. Chris Leopold says they located the fire about a mile into the woods around 5:45 p.m.
He says heavy winds caused the fire to double in size within the first five minutes.
Several nearby departments provided mutual aid, including Bangor, Newburgh, and Hermon.
A Forest Service helicopter was called in to provide support from above, dropping loads of water over roughly an acre of burning woods.
The fire was extinguished after about three hours.
Investigators haven't yet determined what sparked the fire.