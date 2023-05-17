Helicopter drops water from above

HAMPDEN -- A forest fire broke out and then doubled in size in minutes thanks to strong winds Wednesday, requiring air support to control.

It happened off Route 202 in Hampden.

Hampden Fire Lt. Chris Leopold says they located the fire about a mile into the woods around 5:45 p.m.

He says heavy winds caused the fire to double in size within the first five minutes.

Several nearby departments provided mutual aid, including Bangor, Newburgh, and Hermon.

A Forest Service helicopter was called in to provide support from above, dropping loads of water over roughly an acre of burning woods.

The fire was extinguished after about three hours.

Investigators haven't yet determined what sparked the fire.

Anchor

Peter Dubois joined the ABC 7 and FOX 22 team in September 2021. He comes to Bangor after working as a morning anchor and reporter at WJFW-TV in Rhinelander, Wisconsin. Originally from the Seacoast New Hampshire area, Peter is thrilled to be back home in New England! Peter studied journalism at Keene State College, where he enjoyed serving as general manager of the school’s radio station, WKNH. During his free time, he enjoys skiing, creating music, cooking and spending time with his dog, Simba. He’s also a huge fan of Boston sports. You can reach Peter by email at pdubois@wvii.com if you have a story you’d like to share.

