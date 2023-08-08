If Prospect Harbor's Fisher family doesn't ring a bell to you, chances are you haven't been to U.S. Bells. It's a company that specializes in handcrafted bronze fixtures and bell designs, but what makes this place so special is that it's a true family affair.

Workers are pounding away at U.S. Bells in Prospect Harbor.

"We sand cast ships bells and door bells and a variety of wind bells. So they work similar to other chimes you might see where there is a variety of sizes that catch the wind and ring accordingly," explained Tim Fisher, whose family owns U.S. Bells.

Here, bells of varying shapes and sizes are made the old fashioned way, where molten bronze is poured into molds to form a casting.

"We allow tourists to come and watch our casting process. We like to share what we do and how we make things," said Fisher.

All the company's designs were created by family patriarch Dick Fisher.

"My friend who was a blacksmith had done some nice forged wind chimes, so I thought maybe I'll try making bells," explained Dick Fisher.

Once the bells are made they are then sanded and polished, and get assembled with little bronze rings.

Dick Fisher's granddaughter adds the final touches to the handmade products by carving the wooden fins that will be attached to the company's wind bells.

All of the Fisher's family products are for sale at their gift shop and gallery located on site.

"We all kind of share the gallery," said Fisher. "I also do some custom woodworking. So it's definitely a family affair and we like it that way."

