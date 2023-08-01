The U.S. may not have been involved in World War 1 back in 1915, but that didn't prevent one small Maine town from being dragged into the conflict.

"We may be a small town but we can make history," stated Jean Hogan, a resident of Vanceboro.

Hogan's grandfather was a railroad clerk in Vanceboro.

She remembers growing up in this small town and hearing about Werner Horn, a German Army Lieutenant, who traveled to Washington County to bomb the Saint Croix-Vanceboro International Bridge that was carrying both supplies and soldiers to the war front in 1915.

"The United States was not in the first world war. We hadn't entered it. But Canada was a part of England, and England was in the war so Canadian soldiers were being brought to Montreal on the train. The Canadian soldiers were put on ships and sent over to the war front. He wanted to disrupt the flow," explained Hogan.

According to historical documents, Horn spent two days watching the Canadian Pacific Railway to determine the schedule of the trains.

Longtime Vanceboro resident Hollis Beers also remembers hearing about Horn and how he only agreed to carry through with the bombing so long as no was killed.

"We had a hotel in town back then. He went to the hotel and that night he went down to the bridge and tied explosives to blow the bridge up," explained Beers before continuing, "He hung it under the bridge. And dynamite of course goes down and so it didn't do hardly any damage."

Documents state some windows were broken, exposing residents in Vanceboro and Saint Croix to the frigid elements, and causing Horn to suffer frostbite. But the bridge itself sustained minor damage.

Horn, who had changed into his German army uniform to avoid being arrest as a spy, confessed to the crime while he was detained at the hotel. He served 18 months in the U.S. on a charge of transporting explosives. He was then extradited to Canada where he was found guilty and sentenced to an additional 10 years.

The bridge Horn tried to bomb has since been replaced but the story of what he attempted to do still lives on here in the town of Vanceboro.

"He probably figured back here in a hick town he wouldn't be noticed but sometimes that works against you," said Hogan.