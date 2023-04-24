There's a new museum in Aroostook County that celebrates a deadly line of work. It's called the Rest In Peace Museum and it is operated by a family who has been in the funeral business since 1900.

"I grew up in funeral homes. As farmers grow up, their kids work on the farm, woodsmen kids work in the woods, I grew up setting up chairs, dusting, vacuuming, washing hearses as a kid and I hated it," explained Tony Bowers, owner of the Rest In Peace Museum, "But now there's nothing else I would rather do."

Tony Bowers and his family are the owners of Bowers Funeral Home with locations in Houlton and Presque Isle. The company's third funeral home in Island Falls is now a 501c3 nonprofit known as the Rest In Peace Funeral Museum. It will be open to visitors from May until October.

"They can see the train box for shipping people by train. My father did that a lot at the Sherman station," said Bowers. "I've got WWI shipping containers. I've got an Odd Fellows casket with a so-called real skeleton in it."

Bowers says creating this museum on Sherman Street was a perfect place to display everything his family has collected in the funeral business over the generations, items like tuberculosis caskets and funeral attire.

"Families could purchase clothing for people to be dressed and buried with this clothing on. It wasn't rented. It was permanent because back then families didn't have even Sunday meeting clothes," he explained.

Bowers says although this is a museum the building can still be used for funerals if need be.

"The funeral side can rent this building still, that's how I can support it some. I just move everything I have on display in a back room. It doesn't matter what you do in life, you have to have fun doing it. I enjoy my work and I enjoy the museum," said Bowers. "I could never imagine not doing this."

The museum is open Wednesdays and Saturdays 11am-1pm beginning May 17.