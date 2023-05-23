A family that spent the school year traveling across the U.S. in an RV together recently returned home to Hermon. This family of eight says taking their homeschooling on the road allowed them to make memories they'll never forget.

"Traveling with your family is a home in motion," said mom Hannah Morrison.

The Morrison family spent the entire school year living in a home away from their Hermon home. Hannah and Patrick Morrison, along with their six kids ages 3 to 13, packed up their belongings in an RV and traveled across country while homeschooling.

"We have pre-school, second grade, fourth grade, sixth and seventh," said Hannah.

The Morrison family used a K-12 virtual program for schooling where they would connect with teachers online three times a week for specific subjects.

"The rest of it the kids have workbooks to do and we assist them," explained Hannah.

And what better way to teach you kids then take them to the places they see in books. Utilizing RV parks and campgrounds throughout the U.S., the Morrisons drove down the East Coast to Florida before traveling along the Gulf Coast and stopping in Texas, Arizona, Las Vegas and San Diego.

"As far as we could get from Maine, we were there," explained dad Patrick Morrison, "We also got a membership in Nashville with their science center and their zoo. When you have that membership, they partner with other science centers and zoos across the country, so we got into these other centers for free or practically nothing."

Providing their children with a one of kind in-person and online education unlike any other.

"I liked that at the Grand Canyon that there was this balcony and we could look down at all the Grand Canyon parts," explained Catherine Morrison.

"The thing I liked the most was the San Diego Aquarium," said Joshua Morrison.

"What do you want to be when you grow up? An astronaut," said six-year-old Johnathon Morrison.

"So I guess the travel helped," added Hannah.