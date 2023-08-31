VEAZIE -- Four state troopers are recovering from injuries after they were struck by a 24-year-old driver Sunday night.

Police say they believe the driver was high on cannabis at the time of the crash.

The use of recreational cannabis is legal for adults in Maine -- however, the crash raises questions about how investigators determine if someone is actively influenced by the drug.

There are around 90 certified drug recognition experts in the state of Maine, one of whom is Veazie Patrol Officer Christopher Gray.

Officer Gray says there are several indicators they look for when trying to determine if someone is under the influence of marijuana, including blood-shot eyes, eyelid tremors, or any alteration in the person's perception of time and distance.

He says officers perform roadside tests which give them a better picture if someone might be under the influence.

If the person submits to a breath test and alcohol is ruled out, a drug recognition expert is called in.

That's when they use a 12-step evaluation to determine whether someone is under the influence of a drug.

"We take vital signs, we take your pulse, we'll take your blood pressure, things like that. We'll check your pupils, your body temperature, and other evaluations that will determine whether your body is sped up or slowed down or whether or not you're normal," Officer Gray said.

The driver involved in the crash which injured the four troopers remains in jail on $250,000 cash bail.

If he's able to make bail, he will be ordered not to use alcohol or marijuana, or operate a motor vehicle.