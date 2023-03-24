gavel

BANGOR -- A Dixmont woman pleaded guilty to drug trafficking charges in Bangor Federal Court Friday.

33-year-old Sarah McBreairty faces more than 10 years in prison for her role in drug trafficking in Penobscot and Aroostook County.

Court records show McBreairty conspired with others to traffic methamphetamine and fentanyl between January 2018 and December 2021.

McBreairty obtained large quantities of the drugs from a source and distributed them to area dealers.

In June 2021, McBreairty conspired with others to make false statements to a federal firearms licensee in holden to obtain firearms for her drug source. The attempted purchase was denied by the National Instant Criminal Background check system.

Mcbreairty faces 10 years to life in prison, a $10 million fine and five years of supervised release for the drug conspiracy offense. She also faces a maximum of five years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release on the firearms charge.

She will be sentenced at a later date.

Anchor

