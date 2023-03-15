Dyslexia is a learning disability that can make it difficult to read, write and spell. Fortunately, there are two centers in Maine that offer services, one is the Children's Dyslexia Center in Bangor.

"Dyslexia is an inability to match speech sounds with print symbols," said Laurie Marcotte, director of the Children's Dyslexia Center in Bangor. "So what we're doing is having kids not only using their hearing but also their motor skills all at the same time, so that their building paired memories."

Inside the Masonic Learning Center on Union Street, you'll find the Children's Dyslexia Center in Bangor. Here, children receive one on one reading and writing tutoring services, for one hour twice a week. The lessons are free, but the families are asked to pay a small fee to cover supplies.

Laurie Marcotte is the center's director.

"We're not affiliated with any one district. We serve students beyond the Bangor area and we do sometimes get recommendations from schools but often times parents find us on their own," explained Marcotte.

10-year-old Melvin Doucette is just one of 27 students currently utilizing the Dyslexia Center to improve his reading skills.

"Does it help working one on one? Yes. You don't have a lot of noises, interruption, and people fooling around," shared Doucette.

Children who qualify for services at the Dyslexia Center in Bangor are eligible to receive help for two years. Marcotte says that two-year cap is to ensure others on the wait list don't age out before they can receive services.

"It would be wonderful to have a center in every county. North of Bangor is incredibly under served," stated Marcotte. "If we had more people on our staff we could serve more kids. We will train you. We do all the coaching and teach you everything necessary to be in front of kids. And you go home at the end of the day and know I've helped a kid today."

To learn more about the Children's Dyslexia Center in Bangor, log onto bangordyslexia.com or call them at 207-990-2277.