Two Belfast moms, who were tired of seeing their kids glued to their phones, have teamed up to create a business that encourages youngsters to get unplugged and just play.

"I love video games and I love tech stuff too, but it got to the point for me where I was like guys no," explained Lee Parent, co-owner of Kids Unplugged.

Just off of the Airport Road in Belfast, you'll find Kids Unplugged. This indoor play gym, which is open seven days a week, encourages students and adults alike to put down their cell phones and get their bodies moving.

"So our after school kids come off the bus, they come in and they're ready to go," said Brittany Tarbox, co-owner of Kids Unplugged. "They put their things away and they run and they play and they climb and they jump and they build forts."

Kids Unplugged is co-owned by friends and former gymnasts Lee Parent and Brittany Tarbox. Their company offers daycare, gymnastics classes, gym memberships and summer camps. It also hosts birthday parties or the public can choose to pay a drop-in fee for those who would like to use the space occasionally.

"What we found, our little secret sauce, is our size," stated Parent. "It's just big enough where you can let your kid go and not worry about it, but there's so many things to do that it's multi-age."

"We sometimes have high school age kids. We have sports teams that come to do team bonding activities," said Tarbox.

Despite its name, Kids Unplugged also has an online presence full of resources for parents and their kids to keep that connection going outside of the gym walls.

"We are in the process of creating 'Waitables,' which is a small tin available for car rides and restaurants. It's an unplugged opportunity for kids to engage with their parents, especially at a restaurant," explained Tarbox.

Proving disconnecting now and again is the best way to stay connected to those you love.