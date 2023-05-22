A family from Dedham is getting active through the sport of fencing.

The England family spends each Sunday at the Downeast School of Fencing, learning all there is about this sport that dates back to the 19th century.

With protective gear and swords in hand, the England family is ready to fence. This family of five has been learning the sport from their Coach John Krauss.

"It's a lot of like chess in some aspects," Krauss said.

Krauss is the owner and operator of the Downeast School of Fencing on Verona Island.

"We continue to train fencers of all different levels," he said. "We train adults, children and teenagers, both competitive and recreational."

Fencing allows the entire family, parents and triplets included, to work on balance, speed, footwork, and control.

"They have different skill levels even though they are triplets, but he meets them where they are at and helps them," explained mom Katy England.

England said she looked into lessons after seeing a fencing demonstration out of state.

"I had been looking for something to do as a family to stay active and not just be on the sidelines," England explained. "It's one of those things you can pick up on very easily. It keeps you in shape. It gives you a great workout and it's really very fun."

Between 30 and 40 fencers train at the Downeast School of Fencing per week.

"One of the nice things about it is you never have the same bout twice," shared Coach Krauss.

The Englands have only been fencing for a few months, but they say it's an activity they look forward to now every Sunday.

"I like the part where we are actually fencing against each other," said 11-year-old Ellie England.

"You win some, you lose some," shared Katy. "I'd like to see them compete at some level, but if they just like doing this for fun that's enough for me."