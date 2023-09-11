Motors were revving and music was blasting from the 16th Annual Brewer Days Car Show.
188 classic vehicles and motorcycles turned out Sunday for the annual event held at the Twin City Plaza in Brewer.
Folks of all ages enjoyed the show including seven-year-old Brayden Littlefield. This youngster can't say enough good things about his family's 1930 Model A pickup.
"It runs good and you can crank start it or you can run it from the inside," said Littlefield.
"I want to see this car show stay on and keep going to help the area kids. I'm amazed at everyone coming out to support us," explained Teresa Maybury, organizer of the Brewer Days Car Show.
All the proceeds from car show benefit the Brewer Boy Scouts Adventuring Crew #48 for an out of state activity they have planned.