CLIFTON -- A crash in Clifton sent one person to the hospital and downed power lines on Tuesday.
The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened on Route 9 near Parks Pond. The crash knocked power lines down, blocking the entire roadway.
The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Eddington Fire assisted with traffic management at the scene.
The sheriff's office says more outages could be possible as the utility company repairs the downed lines.
The crash remains under investigation.