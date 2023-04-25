SOMERSET COUNTY -- Tuesday marked five years since Somerset County Sheriff's Corporal Eugene Cole was killed in the line of duty.
Cpl. Cole served with the Somerset County Sheriff's Office for 13 years.
He was shot and killed while on duty on April 25, 2018. He was 62 years old.
On Tuesday, members of the Somerset County Sheriff's Office honored Cpl. Cole via Facebook with a video of them flashing their cruiser lights, marking the five-year anniversary of his end of watch.
Hancock County also paid tribute with a photo of a shield covered by the black stripe and the message "Never Forgotten".
And the Aroostook County Sheriff's Office posted a photo of Cole with the message, "Five years may have passed, but the reminders of you have not faded. We will always remember, Cpl. Eugene Cole, Somerset County Sheriff’s Office. End of watch 4/25/2018."
Cole is remembered for his caring and loving spirit and his sense of humor.