BANGOR - The nonprofit Courageous Steps Project is hosting their Annual Unified Basketball Fun Day on Saturday.
The event hosts numerous basketball teams from the local area in order to fundraise for the organization's mission to support children and young adults with various abilities and challenges.
Connor Archer, the Chairman, CEO and founder, came on the show to talk about the event and the project as a whole.
Check out the full video interview for all the details, and head to their website for supplemental information, at TheCourageousStepsProject.org.