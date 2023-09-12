Construction continues at Bangor's tiny home park on Hammond street.
Twelve out of 34 tiny homes are near completion. ABC7 & FOX22 got to look around one of the 320 square foot homes where the finishing touches were being made and appliances were getting installed.
Louie Morrison, co-owner of Bangor's tiny home park, says he knows how hard finding housing in the city has been.
"They're small but they're still extremely expensive to build, but in the end it's going to put 34 roofs over 34, maybe 64, people's heads and that's really been our goal," Morrison said.
Each of the 34 units contain one bedroom, one bathroom and a shared kitchen living room area.