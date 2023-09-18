Two long time friends have created a new social networking group they're calling Community Collective Bangor.
Lisa Sturgeon and Justin Russell say when COVID happened, social gatherings and community involvement disappeared.
Now, they're hoping to reconnect people with each other as well as events and interests they may enjoy together; things such as walking groups, books clubs and other outings.
"We're just looking for a grassroots way of connecting residents, newcomers, visitors, whomever to things in the area they might enjoy and benefit from," explained Sturgeon.
"If there is some gap or some need that you find there might not be a great event for, this might be an opportunity to meet other people who are interested in the same kind of things you are," said Russell.
Community Collective Bangor's first meet-up is happening Tuesday night at Nocturnem at 5:30 pm.
Those interested in attending are encouraged to log onto Community Collective Meet Up on Facebook and register for the event.