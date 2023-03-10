Community Calendar, Friday, March 10th - Saturday, March 11th

Friday, March 10th

Beautiful Blackbird Storytime and Art

Wendell Gilley Museum, Southwest Harbor

10 am

Interactive story time followed by art activity. Free and open to all ages.

Read & Ramble

Fields Pond Audubon Center

11 am

Entirely outdoors interactive story-time geared towards kids ages 2-5. $5 for members, $7 for nonmembers.

23rd Polar Dip for the Ronald McDonald House Charities and Sarah’s House

Pleasant Point Pier, Perry

Noon

Polar dip for a good cause!

82nd Annual Eastern Maine Sportsmen’s Show

New Balance Field House, UMaine, Orono

4 pm - 8 pm

More than 100 booths. Plenty of programs. Learn how to become a Maine Guide, call a moose, cook over a campfire and tie a fly!

Father Daughter Dance

Glenburn School

6 pm - 8:30 pm

Join for music, dancing, snacks and games!

Midnight Breakfast Live at OBC

Orono Brewing Company, Orono

8 pm

Live music at OBC! 21+, free admission.

Dance Party with DJ Bill Lyons

Penobscot Pour House, Bangor

9 pm - 1 am

$5 admission, 21+ plus.

PBR: Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour

Cross Insurance Center

8 pm

The rodeo is in town! First night of the show. Will go all weekend. Tickets $16 - $105.

Saturday, March 11th

82nd Annual Eastern Maine Sportsmen’s Show

New Balance Field House, UMaine

9 am - 8 pm

2nd day of the show, Sunday will be the final day.

Sing, Dance, and Play, Bangor

RDL Strings

9:30 am

Kids group music activity. Weekly event. $12 to attend the first group, $100 for 10 sessions.

Author Talk - Amy Calder

Bangor Public Library

1:30 pm

Amy Calder discusses her book “Comfort Is An Old Barn.”

Winter Fun in the Woods

Maine Forest and Logging Museum, Bradley

10 am - 2 pm

Gas lombard will be running, the Axewomen will be doing chainsaw demos, and plenty of other fun presentations and activities.

Destination Imagination State Tournament

The UMaine Hutchinson Center, Belfast

9 am - Noon

Maine Mathematics and Science Alliance invites you and your family to immerse yourselves in creative fun. Stem mixed with the arts.

The Stage at CDM Presents Mr. Drew and His Animals Too

Children’s Discovery Museum, Waterville

2:30 pm - 4 pm

Hands on approach to learning about science and animals with Mr. Drew. Tickets are $10 each.

15th Annual Symphony Soiree

Collins Center for the Arts, Orono

6 pm

Unique auction items, delicious food, a special guest. Get dressed up and have fun! All proceeds to Bangor Symphony Orchestra.

“Double or Nothing,” Juggling, Comedy, Magic and Mayhem!

Watts Hall Community Arts, Thomaston

6:30

Steve Corning and Shane Miclon join forces to create a truly unique variety show. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 day of.