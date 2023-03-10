Community Calendar, Friday, March 10th - Saturday, March 11th
Friday, March 10th
Beautiful Blackbird Storytime and Art
Wendell Gilley Museum, Southwest Harbor
10 am
Interactive story time followed by art activity. Free and open to all ages.
Read & Ramble
Fields Pond Audubon Center
11 am
Entirely outdoors interactive story-time geared towards kids ages 2-5. $5 for members, $7 for nonmembers.
23rd Polar Dip for the Ronald McDonald House Charities and Sarah’s House
Pleasant Point Pier, Perry
Noon
Polar dip for a good cause!
82nd Annual Eastern Maine Sportsmen’s Show
New Balance Field House, UMaine, Orono
4 pm - 8 pm
More than 100 booths. Plenty of programs. Learn how to become a Maine Guide, call a moose, cook over a campfire and tie a fly!
Father Daughter Dance
Glenburn School
6 pm - 8:30 pm
Join for music, dancing, snacks and games!
Midnight Breakfast Live at OBC
Orono Brewing Company, Orono
8 pm
Live music at OBC! 21+, free admission.
Dance Party with DJ Bill Lyons
Penobscot Pour House, Bangor
9 pm - 1 am
$5 admission, 21+ plus.
PBR: Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour
Cross Insurance Center
8 pm
The rodeo is in town! First night of the show. Will go all weekend. Tickets $16 - $105.
Saturday, March 11th
82nd Annual Eastern Maine Sportsmen’s Show
New Balance Field House, UMaine
9 am - 8 pm
2nd day of the show, Sunday will be the final day.
Sing, Dance, and Play, Bangor
RDL Strings
9:30 am
Kids group music activity. Weekly event. $12 to attend the first group, $100 for 10 sessions.
Author Talk - Amy Calder
Bangor Public Library
1:30 pm
Amy Calder discusses her book “Comfort Is An Old Barn.”
Winter Fun in the Woods
Maine Forest and Logging Museum, Bradley
10 am - 2 pm
Gas lombard will be running, the Axewomen will be doing chainsaw demos, and plenty of other fun presentations and activities.
Destination Imagination State Tournament
The UMaine Hutchinson Center, Belfast
9 am - Noon
Maine Mathematics and Science Alliance invites you and your family to immerse yourselves in creative fun. Stem mixed with the arts.
The Stage at CDM Presents Mr. Drew and His Animals Too
Children’s Discovery Museum, Waterville
2:30 pm - 4 pm
Hands on approach to learning about science and animals with Mr. Drew. Tickets are $10 each.
15th Annual Symphony Soiree
Collins Center for the Arts, Orono
6 pm
Unique auction items, delicious food, a special guest. Get dressed up and have fun! All proceeds to Bangor Symphony Orchestra.
“Double or Nothing,” Juggling, Comedy, Magic and Mayhem!
Watts Hall Community Arts, Thomaston
6:30
Steve Corning and Shane Miclon join forces to create a truly unique variety show. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 day of.