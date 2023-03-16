Community Calendar March 17th - 18th
Friday, March 17th
Special Family Story Hour
Orrington Public Library
10:30 - 11:30
St. Paddy’s day themed books, crafts and fun. All ages up to 5 are welcome.
St. Patrick’s Day Lunch
Mason’s Brewing Company, Brewer
11 am - 1:30 pm
Live music at Mason’s!
Lion King Kids
Next Generation Theatre, Brewer
2 pm
Performers are ages 5+.
St. Patty’s Day Late Night Music
Gypsy Rose Tavern, Camden
5 pm - 11:30 pm
Tom Dimena plays Gordon Lightfoot, followed by The Little Cornbread Muffins band.
St. Patrick’s Day Karaoke
Mossy Ledge Spirits, Etna
7 pm - 9 pm
Come have a Shamrock shot or Dirty Leprechaun and sing your heart out! Pizza available all night.
The Focus Group Finds a Leprechaun
Bangor Arts Exchange
8 pm - 9:30 pm
Improv at BAE Ballroom stage. $7 in advance and $10 the day of.
St Patrick’s Day Karaoke
Queen City Cinema Club, Bangor
9 pm
Hosted by On Track DJ Bros. No cover.
Saturday, March 18th
Spring Ahead Sale
Downtown Ellsworth
9 am - 6 pm
Downtown sidewalk sales and raffle drawing. Drinks and snacks available.
Birch Bark Baskets Workshop
Fields Pond, Holden
9:30 am - 11:30 am
Learn how to make your own birch bark basket. $35 for members, $40 for nonmembers.
Pokemon Day
Bangor Comic and Toy Con
11 am
Training, trading, general play, free video games, learn about GLC format, and more!
PVHS Class of 2023 Basket Bingo
American Legion, Howland
10 am
$20 ticket includes 14 games. Concessions available.
Ferment Event
The Gatherings, Surry
1 pm - 3 pm
Do you ferment food/beverages? Get together and share recipes and creations. Bring some along if possible to taste. Beginners are welcome. $5 suggested donation.
Fundraising Auction
Samoset Resort, Rockport
2 pm
Pen Bay Christian School Fundraiser. Silent auction begins at 2 pm, live auction at 3:30 pm.
Houseplant Swap & Potting Party
Clinton Elementary School
9 am - 11 am
Free houseplant swap and potting party! If possible, label your plants.
Rick McGibbon Play Irish Pub Songs
Boreal Theater, Millinocket
6 pm - 8 pm
$10 admission.