Community Calendar March 17th - 18th

Friday, March 17th

Special Family Story Hour

Orrington Public Library

10:30 - 11:30

St. Paddy’s day themed books, crafts and fun. All ages up to 5 are welcome.

St. Patrick’s Day Lunch

Mason’s Brewing Company, Brewer

11 am - 1:30 pm

Live music at Mason’s!

Lion King Kids

Next Generation Theatre, Brewer

2 pm

Performers are ages 5+.

St. Patty’s Day Late Night Music

Gypsy Rose Tavern, Camden

5 pm - 11:30 pm

Tom Dimena plays Gordon Lightfoot, followed by The Little Cornbread Muffins band.

St. Patrick’s Day Karaoke

Mossy Ledge Spirits, Etna

7 pm - 9 pm

Come have a Shamrock shot or Dirty Leprechaun and sing your heart out! Pizza available all night.

The Focus Group Finds a Leprechaun

Bangor Arts Exchange

8 pm - 9:30 pm

Improv at BAE Ballroom stage. $7 in advance and $10 the day of.

St Patrick’s Day Karaoke

Queen City Cinema Club, Bangor

9 pm

Hosted by On Track DJ Bros. No cover.

Saturday, March 18th

Spring Ahead Sale

Downtown Ellsworth

9 am - 6 pm

Downtown sidewalk sales and raffle drawing. Drinks and snacks available.

Birch Bark Baskets Workshop

Fields Pond, Holden

9:30 am - 11:30 am

Learn how to make your own birch bark basket. $35 for members, $40 for nonmembers.

Pokemon Day

Bangor Comic and Toy Con

11 am

Training, trading, general play, free video games, learn about GLC format, and more!

PVHS Class of 2023 Basket Bingo

American Legion, Howland

10 am

$20 ticket includes 14 games. Concessions available.

Ferment Event

The Gatherings, Surry

1 pm - 3 pm

Do you ferment food/beverages? Get together and share recipes and creations. Bring some along if possible to taste. Beginners are welcome. $5 suggested donation.

Fundraising Auction

Samoset Resort, Rockport

2 pm

Pen Bay Christian School Fundraiser. Silent auction begins at 2 pm, live auction at 3:30 pm.

Houseplant Swap & Potting Party

Clinton Elementary School

9 am - 11 am

Free houseplant swap and potting party! If possible, label your plants.

Rick McGibbon Play Irish Pub Songs

Boreal Theater, Millinocket

6 pm - 8 pm

$10 admission.