Community Calendar, Friday, February 24 - Sunday, February 26th
Friday, February 24th
“Ride the Cyclone” Play
Some Theatre Company, Bangor Mall
7 pm - 9 pm
Cash bar available before the show.
Beautiful Blackbird Storytime and Art
Wendell Gilley Museum
10 am
Interactive story time followed by an art activity. Free and open to all ages.
2023 Belfast Ice Festival
Downtown Belfast
5:30 - 8:30 pm
An all weekend event. Kicked off on Friday at the Waldo County Shrine Club, where Taste of Belfast will be offering food, drinks and live music.
One World, One Sky: Big Bird’s Adventure
Versant Power Astronomy Center, Orono
2 pm - 3 pm
Explore the night sky with your favorite friends from Sesame Street! Tickets between $5 - $7.
Elephant and Piggie Puppet Show!
Edythe Dyer Library
2 pm
Silly and sweet puppet show for kids. Open to the public.
Ice Bar Featuring Lone Pine Brewing Company
Unwined - Skowhegan
4 pm
Ice bar is set up all weekend.
Down East Dead - Grateful Dead Tribute Band
Bangor Arts Exchange
8 pm - 10 pm
Doors at 7:30. Advance tickets are $16, $21 day of the show.
Saturday, February 25th
Brady Nickerson Foundation’s Annual Fishing Derby and Cabin Fever Reliever
Prince Thomas Park, Lincoln
8 am - 6 pm
Proceeds from fishing derby will benefit local baseball programs, pediatric cancer research, and youth scholarships. Beer and wine for sale at the ice bar.
Winter Family Fun Day
Middle River Park, Machias
10 am - 1 pm
Sledding, tubing, snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, a bonfire, hot dogs, s’mores, cocoa and more.
Children’s Festival
Mt. Blue High School, Farmington
10 am - 2 pm
Free activities and a low cost food court. Cookie decorating, plenty of hands in activities, music, balloon animals and more.
2023 Cabin Fever Reliever
Brewer Parks and Recreation Department
10 am - 4 pm
Free admission. Door prizes, gift certificates, youth archery, silent auction, 30+ tables of exhibitors. Learn fly tying, and snowmobile riding tips. Much more as well.
Skijor Skowhegan
Skowhegan State Fairgrounds
11 am - 5 pm
Part of Somerset Snowfest. A team time-trial race where a horse and rider pull a snowboarder or skier down a thousand foot track of gates, rings and jumps.
Skating Extravaganza and Silent Auction
Mid-Coast Recreation Center, West Rockport
2:30 pm - 5 pm
A fun afternoon of skating and hot chocolate and coffee as the arena silent auction fundraiser is closed out.
To Warm a Winter’s Night: A Benefit for THAW
The Grand, Ellsworth
5:30 pm - 9 pm
Performances by Chris Ross, Caroline Cotter, The Fogtown Family Band and Smoke & Mojo. Silent auction as well. $29 General admission - $25 of which goes to the THAW fund.
Sunday, February 26th
Kite Festival
Lake George Regional Park, Canaan
9 am
Part of Somerset Snowfest. Look for an ice update closer to the event, to see if it’s safe.
Winter Triathlon
Lake George Regional Park, Canaan
9 am
Cross country ski, snowshoe and fat tire bike, across 5 miles.
Community Meditation Walk
Birch Point State Park, Owls Head
10 am
Community meditation walk to a beautiful beach.