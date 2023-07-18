STATEWIDE -- Public safety officials and residents in several communities across Penobscot County are in mourning over former Fire Chief and Lieutenant Jim Ellis who passed away Monday night. Ellis has been a beloved figure in the Penobscot County community as he served as Chief for both Holden and Eddington Fire Departments during his more than 40 years of work in the fire service and law enforcement.

Those who knew him say he'll be remembered as a man who dedicated his own life to making a difference in the lives of others.

Beyond being a dedicated Fire Chief for several years, Ellis also worked as an investigator for the State Fire Marshal's office and for the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office where he served as a lieutenant for 17 years.

In a statement, Penobscot County Sheriff Troy Morton stated, "Lt. Ellis spent his entire adult life serving others in the public safety field. A quiet man, with a big smile and [infectious] laugh, Jim positively impacted the lives of many. Those who serve in these roles often wonder if they have made a difference, Jim you made a difference."

He was described by members of several communities as being dedicated to his line of work. The Town Manager for Holden Ben Breadmore described him as being the patriarch for Holden and Eddington Fire Departments.

The Town Manager of Eddington Shawna Hinkley also issued a statement saying, “Jim dedicated over 40 years to the fire service and earned a respected reputation locally and statewide. My heart breaks for all who knew him, he served several years as the fire chief in our town and recently rejoined the Eddington Fire Department as a call firefighter because he just couldn’t stay away from what he enjoyed most. He will be greatly missed."

State Fire Marshall Richard McCarthy also issued a statement.

"Jim Ellis dedicated his life to serving his community and protecting the people of Maine. The impact he has had on those he worked with will always be remembered and his legacy will live on for generations to come. Our thoughts are with Jim's family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time," McCarthy wrote.

Grief counseling was being provided at the Eddington Fire Department and fire crews from Orrington and Old Town stepped up to assist both Holden and Eddington on Monday.

Funeral arrangements have not been confirmed at this time but according to the Sheriff's Office they will be announced in the coming days.