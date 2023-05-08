Cole's Land Transportation Museum is officially open for the season and the museum could use some extra hands to help out.
The museum is looking for a number of volunteers to serve as tour guides, greeters or cashiers. The museum could also use more veterans for its popular student-veteran interview program that takes place in the museum's conference room.
Besides the exhibits on display, visitors who stop by the museum might also see a pair of 4th graders from Hermon who help clean every Friday after school.
"I like volunteering at Cole's Museum mainly because it's helping the community and also it's a good thing for children to do," said 10-year-old Frankie Veneziano.
"I firmly believe you're never too young or too old to volunteer. It all depends on your level of maturity," explained Cole Museum Director Jennifer Munson. "Even if it's just to dust, it's still useful to us and much needed."
Munson says she'd like to see 24,000 visitors stop by this year which would beat the museum's previous record number of 23,000 visitors set back in 1990.
The Cole Land's Transportation Museum is open seven days a week from 9a.m.-5p.m. from now until November 11.