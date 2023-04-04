Hermon residents were invited to coffee and conversation with town councilors on Tuesday. Inside the council chambers on Billings Road, residents were invited to get to know Hermon Town Councilors a little better.
Two council members, Ron Murphy and Danielle Haggerty, were both on hand to talk with voters and tax payers about any concerns they have or things happening in Hermon they would like more information about.
"Sometimes people don't like to come to meetings because it's really hard to get to know councilors, so we thought if we had something that was coffee and conversation they could come in, sit down, and find out who we are. And we could answer some of their questions for them," explained Ron Murphy, the vice-chair of the Hermon Town Council.
Residents who attended the gathering got to share their concerns about the divide between the town and the schools. They also heard more about the town's recent decision to sever ties with the Hermon Volunteer Rescue Squad.