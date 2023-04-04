Coffee & Convo with Councilors

Hermon residents were invited to coffee and conversation with town councilors on Tuesday. Inside the council chambers on Billings Road, residents were invited to get to know Hermon Town Councilors a little better.

Two council members, Ron Murphy and Danielle Haggerty, were both on hand to talk with voters and tax payers about any concerns they have or things happening in Hermon they would like more information about.

"Sometimes people don't like to come to meetings because it's really hard to get to know councilors, so we thought if we had something that was coffee and conversation they could come in, sit down, and find out who we are. And we could answer some of their questions for them," explained Ron Murphy, the vice-chair of the Hermon Town Council.

Residents who attended the gathering got to share their concerns about the divide between the town and the schools. They also heard more about the town's recent decision to sever ties with the Hermon Volunteer Rescue Squad.

Reporter

Jodi Hersey, a local journalist with more than 15 years of experience in television, radio, and print, joined the ABC 7 and FOX 22 team in September 2021. Jodi originally got her start in media at WABI-TV5 back in 1999 as a producer before becoming a reporter and fill-in anchor. She went on to become the news director at Cumulus radio in Brewer while serving as an adjunct faculty instructor at Husson University’s New England School of Communications in Bangor in 2008. Jodi stepped away from news to go back to school to earn her Master's Degree in Business in 2011. For the past few years, she’s been writing feature articles for several Maine magazines including Bangor Metro, Maine Women Magazine, and Maine Seniors Magazine. Jodi is a proud military wife and mom, as well as a huge fan of classic cars.

