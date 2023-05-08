BANGOR - Since the closure of one of its major homeless encampments on valley avenue last month, the city of Bangor has seen a large uptick in vagrancy complaints.

"Individuals were housed from the group of people who were asked to relocate but other people are still settling and we are seeing more movement especially in the downtown areas and the park areas," says Bangor Officer Elizabeth Ashe.

According to Bangor P.D., the number of vagrancy calls they field has been steadily rising since 2020.

Back then the, the department averaged about 9 calls per week.

That number shot up to roughly 27 complaints per week following the closure of the valley avenue homeless encampment.

Ashe says, "People call us for all sorts of reasons, and we will be dispatched out, but sometimes people will call on welfare checks, "There's an individual sleeping in the park", during normal park hours, again, that is not a crime to utilize a public space".

The executive director of the Bangor area homeless shelter Boyd Kronholm says the rise of homeless activity isn't due to a lack of resources available, but rather, the personal choice of unhoused individuals.

"This week, today, we have eight open available beds. So it's not that the shelters aren't having enough beds at this time," Says Kronholm, "This tends to happen when the weather warms up like it does. The limited rules that we have here at the shelter, folks aren't interested in doing that when its nice out and so they get a tent and find a place to go".

Many of the vagrancy complaints can now be handled by the Bangor community action team which takes some of the strain off of the police department.

"If you are concerned, absolutely still call it in and we can make sure they're doing well medically and that they aren't violating laws", says Ashe.