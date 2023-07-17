Turning 90 tends to slow most people down, but for one well known member of the Fairfield community, turning 90 means growing in faith.

"To see a church not only last 90 years but be vibrant and be a great expression of the kingdom of God in a local community is an amazing thing," explained Paul MacPherson, District Superintendent for the Maine District Church of the Nazarene.

The Fairfield Church of the Nazarene on Main Street is celebrating its 90th anniversary. Over those years, 23 different pastors have led this congregation including the current Pastor Peter Roy.

"When I preach, I often have a shirt, jeans and cowboy boots," said Roy. "It doesn't matter what you look like, your political affiliation, doesn't matter what you dress like, it doesn't matter if you have tattoos. I have tattoos."

This church began in 1933 and over the decades weddings, baptisms and memorial services have taken place within these sacred walls. This building is also where community members have been spiritually and physically fed through the church's food pantry, or received life saving blood through one of the many blood drives hosted at the church.

Over the weekend, guests were invited to walk down memory lane in the church's gymnasium to see display after display of just how far this Fairfield fixture has come.

"We have a quilt hanging in our church that was presented to the second pastor in our church in 1936 and it was donated by his son and daughter-in-law," explained Pastor Roy. "And we're excited to have that artifact."

Now as the church and its members look to the future, they decided it was time to update their logo, which was lovingly created by Casondra McGarvey.

"It was nice to see the different variations of it because that was pretty far from the first draft and where we came from," said McGarvey.

As the church reflects on its past, it is eager to also see the blessings that await in the future.

For more information, log onto www.yourmainstreetchurch.com