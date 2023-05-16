CHELSEA -- The Maine Department of Public Safety says a Chelsea man has died from his injuries after falling into a fire pit in April.
The incident happened on April 6 around 6:33 p.m. at 139 Dr. Mann Road in Chelsea.
Police say 68-year-old Daniel Albert fell into a fire pit at his home.
Albert was LifeFlighted to Maine Medical Center with burns on over 45 percent of his body.
Officials say he died of his injuries around 12:40 a.m. Tuesday.
Some of the information in this story was provided by our media partners WGME.