H Johnson

CHELSEA -- The Maine Department of Public Safety says a Chelsea man has died from his injuries after falling into a fire pit in April.

The incident happened on April 6 around 6:33 p.m. at 139 Dr. Mann Road in Chelsea.

Police say 68-year-old Daniel Albert fell into a fire pit at his home.

Albert was LifeFlighted to Maine Medical Center with burns on over 45 percent of his body.

Officials say he died of his injuries around 12:40 a.m. Tuesday.

Some of the information in this story was provided by our media partners WGME.

