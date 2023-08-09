Playing a round of golf this weekend could benefit the animals at the Bangor Humane Society.
Blackstream Custom Cycles in Hermon is sponsoring a charity golf scramble at Hermon Meadows on Saturday. All the proceeds go towards the 30th anniversary of Paws on Parade, which is the Bangor Humane Society's biggest fundraiser.
Golfers who participate in the scramble will not only get to improve their game, they'll also have the chance to win prizes.
"We are having a putting contest and a straightest drive contest," explained Russ Maynard, organizer of the charity golf scramble to benefit Paws on Parade. "We're also having a casino hole on the front nine. I think it is at hole number eight, and we're having an auction. We have a bunch of items we're auctioning off. We're looking forward to it and hope everyone comes out and plays."
Organizers are hoping to see 36 teams or 144 golfers at Saturday's charity golf scramble.
Registration begins at 8 a.m., players will tee off at 9 a.m.
By you can register ahead of time by contacting the Hermon Meadows Golf Course.