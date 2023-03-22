Central High School's drama club is hoping to bring home a trophy at this weekend's Maine State Drama Festival.

Central High School in Corinth doesn't have a stage or an abundance of props, but that hasn't stopped the students in the school's drama club from winning the regional competition again and again.

"We've finally captured another title and now we get to go to states and that means everything to us," said Laynee Cohen, a senior at Central High School.

There are 28 members in the drama club, 13 of which are seniors. Beth Goodwin is the drama club's director who says a lot of students start out as techs working behind the scenes before ever stepping into a speaking role.

"I never thought I would want to do this," admitted Landon Jackson, a senior at Central High School. "But when I joined my junior year as bongo boy, which was my first role here, I enjoyed it so much."

The cast is performing the Shuddersome Tales of Poe, a theatrical adaptation of three of Edgar Allen Poe's best known works. There's even a dance scene.

"We practice beforehand to make sure we could get the beat and steps," shared Dennis Jay, another senior at Central High School.

This weekend's state competition will be bittersweet especially for the seniors here at Central High School. It'll be the last time they take the stage with students they've grown close to over the years.

"I feel like our freshman year when we got here we were friends, but we grew a tighter bond through drama," explained Sadie Nutter, a senior at Central High School.

"We have stories we can talk about that no one understands what we mean. And it's brought us closer. It's not just a friendship, we're more of a family at this point," added Jay.

The Maine State Drama Festival will be held Friday and Saturday at Ellsworth High School.