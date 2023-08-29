BANGOR -- A Caribou man pleaded guilty for his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy in Penobscot and Aroostook counties.
Court records show between January 2018 and December 2021, 41-year-old Jason Cunrod trafficked methamphetamine and fentanyl in Penobscot and Aroostook counties and elsewhere.
He faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million, followed by three-years-to-life of supervised release. He will be sentenced at a later date.
To date, seven of the 21 defendants related to this conspiracy have been sentenced.
Nine of the remaining 14 defendants have pleaded guilty.