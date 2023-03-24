Car carrier crash

AMHERST -- A car carrier and its entire cargo are destroyed after it crashed in Amherst Friday morning. 

Hancock County Sheriff's Lt. Timothy Cote says 54-year-old Saraphin Puccetti was operating a white 2023 Western Star tractor and trailer, which was carrying several new vehicles.

They were traveling east on Airline Road when the car carrier went off the right side of the roadway and down an embankment, striking several trees and coming to rest on its side.

Lt. Cote says the tractor-trailer caught fire, destroying it and the entire cargo of new vehicles.

The crash caused the road to be shut down for several hours.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

