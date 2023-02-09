gavel

BANGOR -- A Calais man was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Bangor Thursday for distributing child sexual abuse material.

A U.S. District Judge sentenced 27-year-old Samuel Staples to 60 months in prison and five years of supervised release. Staples pleaded guilty on August 31, 2022.

Court records show in September 2021, Staples began a chat session with the administrator of a social networking group dedicated to sharing child sexual abuse material and sent the administrator a sexually explicit image of a prepubescent female child. A search warrant was executed at Staples’ residence, and during the search, Staples admitted sending the image. Multiple images and videos of child pornography were also found on his cell phone.

Anchor

Peter Dubois joined the ABC 7 and FOX 22 team in September 2021.

He comes to Bangor after working as a morning anchor and reporter at WJFW-TV in Rhinelander, Wisconsin. Originally from the Seacoast New Hampshire area, Peter is thrilled to be back home in New England!

Peter studied journalism at Keene State College, where he enjoyed serving as general manager of the school’s radio station, WKNH.

During his free time, he enjoys skiing, creating music, cooking and spending time with his dog, Simba. He’s also a huge fan of Boston sports.

You can reach Peter by email at pdubois@wvii.com if you have a story you’d like to share.

Recommended for you