BANGOR -- A Calais man was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Bangor Thursday for distributing child sexual abuse material.
A U.S. District Judge sentenced 27-year-old Samuel Staples to 60 months in prison and five years of supervised release. Staples pleaded guilty on August 31, 2022.
Court records show in September 2021, Staples began a chat session with the administrator of a social networking group dedicated to sharing child sexual abuse material and sent the administrator a sexually explicit image of a prepubescent female child. A search warrant was executed at Staples’ residence, and during the search, Staples admitted sending the image. Multiple images and videos of child pornography were also found on his cell phone.