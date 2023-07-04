An Ellsworth woman with six kids and a full time job has added another title to her name - author.

"I've always been a reader and a writer my whole life," said writer Nicole Austin.

Nicole Austin works fulltime as a dispatcher in Bar Harbor, but when she's not on the job or transporting her kids to different activities, this mom of six is feverishly writing.

She's self published two books, her 2021 novel titled Minor Indiscretions, and her latest book titled The Things We Hide.

"They're mystery, thriller, and a little bit of domestic drama types of things. So, I think a lot of people find they relate to them because they either have been in a position like that, know someone in a position like that or they just like the feeling of trying to solve them," explained Austin.

Austin says her surroundings and the support she's received from the writing community are what spurred her to finally publish her work.

"I decide to self publish my books," said Austin. "I did have an agent for a time but I feel like I have more control over my books when I self publish and that's important to me because I have a vision for them."

Even though she already has a full plate, Austin also still manages to indulge her love of reading, especially with the authors who inspired her.

"I love so many kinds of writing styles," she said. "Obviously I love Stephen King, not just because I'm from Maine, but because they're great stories. I also love Wally Lamb and Maya Angelou, so I'm over the board."

Austin's books can be found on Amazon or at Sherman's Book Shop in Bar Harbor.