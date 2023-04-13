The Bucksport Town Council has approved a moratorium on permitting landfills, but that doesn't mean one couldn't operate there in the future.

The council approved the measure Thursday night.

Town Manager Sue Lessard says the moratorium was put in place to give the council time to adopt a solid waste facility licensing ordinance for Bucksport.

That could well be needed in the future because, as reported by the Ellsworth American, A-I-M Corporation, which does business as the Bucksport Mill, has proposed a partnership with the town to operate the mill jointly as a landfill. 

But commercial landfills were banned in the state decades ago, so the landfill would have to be owned by a municipality to operate legally.

Lessard says the moratorium gives the council time to go through a local review process for the facility as well as formally establish policies and processes for licensing and other ownership matters.

