Last year in Maine, 716 people were robbed of their lives by overdoses, showing the scourge of drug addiction not only continues to ravage our state but is getting worse.

Some advocates and lawmakers feel the right approach is to decriminalize the personal possession of illicit drugs, eliminate law enforcement from the equation, and focus on treatment. Multiple bills currently in the legislature seek to steer Maine down that path.

"It’s pretty scary. It’s pretty scary stuff," said Brewer City Council member Jenn Morin.

She is talking about the scene currently unfolding on the other side of the country in Oregon. It’s been two and a half years since the state passed Measure 110, which decriminalized user amounts of hard drugs and sought to redirect tax dollars to pay for recovery services.

"Measure 110 has just been a disaster," said Carrie Rasmussen, Hood River County District Attorney.

In fact, a slew of Oregon stakeholders recently told Brewer officials via Zoom that the law plunged Portland and other parts of the state into an abyss of homelessness, crime increases, and unchecked addiction.

"There are tents in my neighborhood on the sidewalk. Homelessness has skyrocketed. Google Portland and the people living under the bridge. I mean people are tunneling under infrastructure to create strange housing situations and it’s all drug-fueled," Rasmussen said.

Leaders in Brewer say they’re worried those scenes could play out here too if certain bills are passed into law.

There is a bill in the works to decriminalize the possession of user amounts of hard drugs here in Maine. The language has not yet been finalized. Both LD 1159 and LD 1364 seek to establish safe sites for users to consume drugs procured elsewhere under supervision. Both of those bills also provide immunity from arrest for users and facility staff.

Brewer Public Safety Director Jason Moffitt argues decriminalization and facilities like the ones proposed will trigger a downward spiral in the community.

"They were using in public parks out in the open things like that. Needles everywhere. We know that violent crime went up. Property crimes went up. Child endangerment cases went up. Overdoses went up. Both fatal and nonfatal. So it's a bad deal all the way around and we don’t want to see that happen here," Moffitt said.

"At no point do I see Brewer authorizing that sort of a facility here," Morin said.

They also argue that drug use will not be confined to the consumption sites and will spill over into surrounding areas. Drug dealing and other often-related crimes too, creating a public safety nightmare for residents. A public safety nightmare they won’t be enabled to police.

Brewer's Deputy Police Chris Martin said, "It ignores what the cost to the rest of us is. It ignores the fact that people might not feel safe in their homes, or walking down their streets, or public safety. It means for the vast majority of the population the message is just suck it up. And it can’t be that."

The city of Brewer has gone so far as to pass a resolution openly stating its opposition to decriminalization and harm reduction or safe consumption sites saying in part, "The Brewer City Council opposes efforts to decriminalize the possession of illicit drugs, measures that would impede law enforcement’s ability to interdict crime, and measures that embolden criminal behavior."

Instead, leaders are pushing for what they call a multi-prong approach: treatment and drug enforcement, saving lives and getting drugs off the streets.

"We have to have balance to this. We have to have treatment. We have to have recoveries. We have to have education. And as much as the proponents for decriminalization don’t want to hear this, you need to have law enforcement and the criminal justice system," Martin said.

It is important to note that we have previously reported specifically on LD 1159 and LD 1364 including why proponents of those bills feel they are viable solutions. We will also be speaking next week with the author of the decriminalization bill currently being drafted about the reasoning behind it. We will bring you that conversation as well.