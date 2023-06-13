_HN23896.JPG

BREWER -- Today marks the beginning of National Flag Week. Wednesday is National Flag Day. In honor of that, Brewer American Legion Post 98 wants to make sure community members have a place to turn in worn and unserviceable American flags for proper retirement.

Monday they dedicated two drop boxes that will serve as collection points for those flags.

Post 98 Commander George Maxsimic says the Legion didn't think there were any other boxes like this in the area so they took it upon themselves to construct them, with the help of local businesses. He says they are going to have the boxes present at two locations in Brewer: one at the community center and one at the Brewer Lowes. He says it all falls in line with their core mission. 

"American Legion has four pillars or priorities that we serve: Veterans, National Security, Children and Youth, and Americanism. This falls under our Americanism pillar which involves a lot of work with the United States flag, making sure that it's displayed properly and that it is cared for and respected," Maxsimic said.

He says the Legion has a ceremony where they burn flags in a dignified manner to properly retire them and keep them out of the waste stream.  If you'd like more information on proper protocols for handling and displaying the American flag, click here.  

