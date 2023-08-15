A group of strangers who have nothing in common but the love of reading gather once a month in the Bangor area to swap books.

It sounds like a plot for a good novel, doesn't it? Well it's actually a reality, and one that was created by a Brewer resident who simply wanted to pass on her favorite stories.

"I like to buy books and once I read them I never re-read them, so they've just been collecting on my bookshelf," explained Sarah Estes Clark of Brewer. "So I thought a fun way to get rid of the books on my bookshelf would be to get together with friends and do a trade."

Sarah Estes Clark put together a Facebook event on a whim to see if there was anyone else in the social media world who also felt the same way about books. And the response she received was an overwhelming yes.

"I brought a lot of books with me. I don't expect to take that same number home and I don't expect to see that book again," she said.

One Tuesday a month this group of book lovers get together for a book swap. Last month the gathering was held at High Tide in Brewer. This month it was at Geaghans in Bangor.

The only requirement is to bring at least one book you loved, loathed, or didn't finish that you'd like to pass onto someone else.

"Somebody over here said she had some steamy books so I'm going to check those out," said book swap participant Lisa Brown.

Brown, who is from Winterport, has never attended the book swap before, but made an instant connection with the group.

"Saw an event posted and one of my friends who is not here had shared it and said, 'Hey does anyone want to do this?' I decided I do. I decided to show up," explained Brown. "I've never met anyone here. I'm an avid reader. I have tons of books and I'm always interested in new books and now I have 15 new friends."

Bonding over books and creating friendships at the same time all thanks to one Brewer resident who simply wanted to pass on her love of reading for others to enjoy.