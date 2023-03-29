WALDOBORO -- The Maine Marine patrol recovered a man's body from the shore of the Medomak River on Wednesday.
The man was recovered near Dutch Neck Road after a witness reported that a 12-foot skiff carrying three individuals sank at approximately 4:00 p.m.
Marine Patrol along with Waldoboro Fire and Police Departments and EMS responded and began a search. The body was located and recovered by Marine Patrol at approximately 5:00 p.m. and has been transported to the Office of Medical Examiner.
The man's identity is being withheld until family has been notified.