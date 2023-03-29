police car

WALDOBORO -- The Maine Marine patrol recovered a man's body from the shore of the Medomak River on Wednesday.

The man was recovered near Dutch Neck Road after a witness reported that a 12-foot skiff carrying three individuals sank at approximately 4:00 p.m.

Marine Patrol along with Waldoboro Fire and Police Departments and EMS responded and began a search. The body was located and recovered by Marine Patrol at approximately 5:00 p.m. and has been transported to the Office of Medical Examiner.

The man's identity is being withheld until family has been notified.

Anchor

Peter Dubois joined the ABC 7 and FOX 22 team in September 2021. He comes to Bangor after working as a morning anchor and reporter at WJFW-TV in Rhinelander, Wisconsin. Originally from the Seacoast New Hampshire area, Peter is thrilled to be back home in New England! Peter studied journalism at Keene State College, where he enjoyed serving as general manager of the school’s radio station, WKNH. During his free time, he enjoys skiing, creating music, cooking and spending time with his dog, Simba. He’s also a huge fan of Boston sports. You can reach Peter by email at pdubois@wvii.com if you have a story you’d like to share.

