AUGUSTA -- A bill that would give UMaine students a voice on the Board of Trustees was unanimously approved on Wednesday by the Joint Standing Committee on Education and Cultural Affairs.
LD 1656, sponsored by Sen. Mike Tipping of Orono is an act to increase student representation in the University of Maine System by putting two students, one graduate and one undergraduate, on the board of trustees as voting members.
These students would need to be in good academic standing and elected by their student bodies.
They would represent all UMaine campuses and would be full voting members.
LD 1656 faces further votes in the House and Senate.