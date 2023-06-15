state house

AUGUSTA -- A bill to authorize harm reduction health centers in Maine is now headed to the Senate for a vote after passing in the House.

Recovery advocates applauded the Maine House of Representatives for their bipartisan passage of LD 1364.

Those who support the bill say establishing overdose prevention centers is a public-health-centered approach to combating preventable overdose deaths. 

Rep. Laurie Osher of Orono is a co-sponsor of the bill. In a statement, she said, "There are currently more than 120 centers around the world, some of which have been in operation for decades. There has never been a fatal overdose - ever - at any of these centers.”

If passed, Maine would join other states such as Rhode Island and Minnesota which have already established harm reduction health centers.

Anchor

